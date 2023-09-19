Financial Survey: Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares QinetiQ Group and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A Butler National 6.23% 10.67% 4.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QinetiQ Group and Butler National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.26) -64.48 Butler National $75.18 million 0.69 $4.52 million $0.06 12.56

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than QinetiQ Group. QinetiQ Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Butler National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

13.4% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Butler National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QinetiQ Group and Butler National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QinetiQ Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Butler National beats QinetiQ Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems. The company also provides testing and evaluation, training and simulation, and cyber and digital resilience services, as well as unmanned air, land, and surface targets. It serves defense, aviation and aerospace, energy and utility, financial services, government, law enforcement, marine, space, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications, which include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment manufactures, sells, and services electronics upgrades for weapon control systems that are used on aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. The Professional Services segment engages in the management of Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming facility, as well as related dining and entertainment facilities in Dodge City, Kansas. This segment provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, and engineering services. The company acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators, of private, commercial, regional, business and government aircraft. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in New Century, Kansas.

