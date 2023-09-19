First Bank & Trust Takes $224,000 Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $103.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $221,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,988.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,080 shares of company stock worth $1,044,520. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

