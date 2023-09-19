Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.