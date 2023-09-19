Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $63.65 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $63.65 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00033921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00027137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003180 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

