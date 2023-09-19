Flare (FLR) Price Hits $0.0111

Flare (FLR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $275.02 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flare has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 24,751,348,073 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 24,751,342,956.668003 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01108632 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $4,005,096.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

