Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $463,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $89.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

