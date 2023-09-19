Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

