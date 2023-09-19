Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.23.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

