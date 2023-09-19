Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $256,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 378.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
