Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 6,902 Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,196,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,777,000 after acquiring an additional 452,579 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3,573.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 285,347 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,282,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 45,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FLQM stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $238.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.