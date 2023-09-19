Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $406,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $205.11 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.09.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

