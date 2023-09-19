Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $387,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

