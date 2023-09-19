Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $348,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after acquiring an additional 309,721 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,502,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,338,000 after acquiring an additional 195,627 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $146.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

