Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $368,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1153 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

