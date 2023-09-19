Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $280,000 in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XTL. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 2,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 287,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 32,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 456.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 26,954 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Telecom ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Performance

XTL stock opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $89.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45.

About SPDR S&P Telecom ETF

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.