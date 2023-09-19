Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 7,025 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 333,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

