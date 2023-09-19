Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $336,000 Position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PJP opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $81.07.

About Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

