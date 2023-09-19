MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 484 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $179.38 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.61. The company has a market capitalization of $246.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

