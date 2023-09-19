MJP Associates Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.