Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Price Target to $4.00

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PRE opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Prenetics Global has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $68.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.44.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 83.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

