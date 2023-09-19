Raymond James Upgrades Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to “Outperform”

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Methanex by 1,107.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 64,878 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 300,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Methanex by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,536,000 after acquiring an additional 978,936 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

