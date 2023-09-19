MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 93.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Fortive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

