Ignite Planners LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Performance

TRMK opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $38.47.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 54.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

