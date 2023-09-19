Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,893,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,551,000 after buying an additional 879,208 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAH opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.99 and a 12-month high of $95.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

