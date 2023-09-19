Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,540,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 27,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

About Itaú Unibanco

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.