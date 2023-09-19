GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.5 days.

GrainCorp Price Performance

Shares of GRCLF opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, chickpeas, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

