Short Interest in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Declines By 5.3%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Fox Factory stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.02.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $400.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fox Factory news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Fox Factory by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

