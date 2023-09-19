Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Beach Brands

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, CEO Gregory H. Trepp acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,183.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 441.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $176.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.68. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.11 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

