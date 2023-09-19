Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Decreases By 5.5%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.
CareMax Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.
CareMax Company Profile
CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.
