Short Interest in Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Decreases By 5.5%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at C$38.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.31. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12 month low of C$11.20 and a 12 month high of C$46.44.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Hammond Power Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

