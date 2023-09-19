Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 733,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $108,954.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $108,954.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Teaster sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $391,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,798 shares of company stock worth $931,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in Getty Images by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,980,000 after acquiring an additional 234,354 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,061,000. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GETY opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on GETY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital raised Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

