POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $15.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on POINT Biopharma Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNT opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

