PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.