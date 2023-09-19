PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.39.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th.
Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
