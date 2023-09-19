Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $164.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.70 and a beta of 0.37. Duolingo has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 8,842 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.38, for a total value of $1,418,079.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.38, for a total transaction of $1,418,079.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $852,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,241.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,960 shares of company stock worth $16,190,224. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Duolingo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

