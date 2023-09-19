BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$140.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$141.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOO shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$143.00 price objective on BRP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

BRP stock opened at C$103.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. BRP has a 52 week low of C$80.87 and a 52 week high of C$122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.70 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 13.2407407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

