Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Ipsen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IPSEY

Ipsen Stock Performance

Ipsen Company Profile

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20.

(Get Free Report

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.