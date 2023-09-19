Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.
