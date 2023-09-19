ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $81.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASGN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ASGN from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

ASGN opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40. ASGN has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.17%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 100.0% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 462,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,015,000 after acquiring an additional 231,479 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 311.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 54.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

