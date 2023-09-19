WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $9.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

WW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get WW International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WW

WW International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WW International stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $226.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that WW International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WW International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WW International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

(Get Free Report

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.