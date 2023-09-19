Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 107 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 ($1.59) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

