IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $840,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,279,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,594,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $840,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,279,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,594,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,754 shares of company stock worth $5,430,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP stock opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

