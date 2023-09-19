Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.33.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $270.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.87 and a 200-day moving average of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $301.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

