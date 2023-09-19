LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $14.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

LZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LZ

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.04 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In related news, Director Dipan Patel sold 20,818,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $198,819,110.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,194,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,204,925.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.