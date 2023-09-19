Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

TSE BLX opened at C$33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.68. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$29.75 and a 1-year high of C$47.20.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.1314633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.90%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

