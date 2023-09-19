Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $3.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 349.75%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

