United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $296.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $217.48 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,883 shares of company stock worth $4,741,359 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,698,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

