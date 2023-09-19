Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Price Target at C$120.13

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$120.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. National Bank Financial lowered Premium Brands from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

PBH opened at C$103.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$106.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$102.20. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$77.36 and a 52 week high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.01). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.5837346 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 120.78%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

