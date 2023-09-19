Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPRUY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.
Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.
