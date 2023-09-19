Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUYGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPRUY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kering

Kering Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PPRUY opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kering Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.