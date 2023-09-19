Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SVV shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Savers Value Village stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. Savers Value Village has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,500,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,147,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,961,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

