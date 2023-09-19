SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.88.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTI. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on SoundThinking from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Imperial Capital raised SoundThinking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded SoundThinking from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on SoundThinking
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking
SoundThinking Price Performance
Shares of SSTI stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. SoundThinking has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $39.46.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.35 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that SoundThinking will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
SoundThinking Company Profile
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SoundThinking
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.