AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMC Networks stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $509.50 million, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $678.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.57 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 41.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

